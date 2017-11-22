Danica Patrick is Quitting Racing, What The Hell Are We Gonna Do Now?

Remember when the “sport” of racing tried to use Danica Patrick’s modest sex appeal to draw people to events? It kind of worked. It was a big deal that a semi-hot woman was making waves in the IndyCar/Nascar world. She broke some sexist barriers in a sport that’s mostly synonymous with drunk rednecks standing on top of RV’s and drinking their weight in Busch gold-tops, so that was nice.

Anyway, she’s announced her retirement because she kind of sucks at racing now and all of her sponsors are backing out. Hopefully she’ll make a comeback with some of those GoDaddy commercials, and who knows… maybe even score a cameo in that Herbie Fully Loaded sequel that Lindsay Lohan has been talking about since she ran out of cigarettes last night.

Also…

Texas Congressman Joe Barton’s dick pics are all over the internet right now. This is why no one should mess with net neutrality! [TMZ]

There is video of Pink rehearsing for her Spiderman performance thing she did at the AMAs. (It’s kind of cool.) [WWTDD]

Music mogul Jermaine Dupri is trying to smash Janet Jackson’s old, rich ass again. [HHMW]

People can’t help themselves when it comes to drawing dicks on stuff… especially if it involves multi-million dollar pieces of machinery. [Warpedspeed]

Ok,Charlie Rose was definitely wrong here, but I would not call the movie Secretary an “S&M film.” [PageSix]

Also Oprah will not be replacing him on CBS This Morning. [GossipCop]

