Good Morning, Daisy Lowe Swimsuit Photos, And Other News
Nicki Minaj is officially single. [Lainey Gossip]
Are you a dog lover? Hate-read this Justin Bieber bullshit. [Dlisted]
Uh, is Tyga’s son doing what I think he’s doing? [TMZ]
Shitheads vow to defund Planned Parenthood again. [The Frisky]
Just kidding, Megyn Kelly’s replacement is this asshole. [Newser]
Ryan Seacrest has thoughts on Mariah Carey now. [Celebuzz]
Are Russian models how we all die? Because I’m okay with that. [Hollywood Tuna]
Goddamn, Katharine McPhee in a bikini. [Popoholic]
Woody Harrelson is Han Solo’s mentor? Okay, sure. [IDLYITW]
Doutzen Kroes won’t stop wearing a bikini. [Celebslam]
And Fergie’s in one, too. [DrunkenStepfather]
THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter
Photos: AKM-GSI, FameFlynet