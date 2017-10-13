Weekend Vibes Brought to You By: Daisy Lea AKA Mrs. Hands
Also…
Would you like to see Blac Chyna slap a camera out of a paparazzo’s hand before he calls her a bitch? [Celebuzz]
Jason Momoa was forced to apologize (again) for that bad rape joke he told in 2011. [DailyMail]
Asshole Carolina Panthers fan sucker punched an old guy after he told him to sit down. [TMZ]
Rapper Saigon talked about the difference between regular khakis and six-pocket pants. [HHMW]
For the second time this week, a Duggar did something stupid. [PageSix]
Supermodel Angie Everhart once woke up to Harvey Weinstein jerking off to her sleeping. [Blast]
Anthony Scaramucci is dating someone from Fox, and I could care less. [EvilBeet]
Pink and her husband Corey Hart probably went a year without sex at some point. [People]
After telling a heckler to “get raped” last weekend, NeNe Leakes is grappling to save what little of a career she had in the first place. [HollywoodGossip]
Ah, shit… Weinstein got to Cara Delevingne. [IDLY]
… and just in case you were wondering what Britney Spears was up to, she’s training to be the next kindergarten class Monet.
Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/T3ne9oCZyc target=”_blank”
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 13, 2017