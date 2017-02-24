Daisy Lea In A Bikini And Other News
Advertisement
Alien: Covenant has a prologue film thingy. [Lainey Gossip]
Justin Bieber just gave Donald Trump a weird boner. [Dlisted]
Beyonce bails on Coachella. [TMZ]
Tigers playing with a drone aren’t politics. You’re welcome. [Newser]
How To Have Video Sex (Masturbate. You just masturbate.) [The Frisky]
JoJo gives Keke Palmer a lap dance. [Celebuzz]
Chris Brown’s neighbor heard him beating Karrueche. [Celebslam]
Scarlett Johansson’s cyborg boobs. [Popoholic]
Good goddamn, Bo Krsmanovic’s SI Swimsuit video. [Hollywood Tuna]
Give me two of whatever Hannah Ferguson is selling. [DrunkenStepfather]
THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter
Photos: FameFlynet
Advertisement
Advertisement