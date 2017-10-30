Corinne Olympios: Spooky Halloween Boobs

EEEK! Nobody does Halloween scares like reality TV buzzard Corinne Olympios! Corinne showed up to Matthew Morrison’s annual Halloween party dressed as a checkered race flag with a titty window or something. It wasn’t necessarily a scary costume, but I’ve mentioned in the past that Corinne’s personality is terrifying enough. The fact that she’s still parading around with that poor guy that she wrongfully threw under the sexual assault bus sure gives me the willies.

Fake personality and minimal acting talent aside, it’s undeniable that Corinne Olympios, along with Farrah “I-do-anal” Abraham, has been one of 2017’s best cold sores…

