Colin Jost Probably Banged Scarlett Johansson Last Weekend

Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost was spotted sucking face with Scarlett Johansson during a boozy season finale party at 30 Rock on Saturday night. This is the first tongue we’ve heard about inside ScarJo since she divorced that French dude a few months back after she told <em>Playboy </em>that monogamy is for chumps. The report comes from PageSix, where a “source” at the party claims they spotted the two making out multiple times by the bar.

“They would make out a bit, then go back to talking,” says the source. “They were at the bar in front of everyone … they made out at least twice … Then they went back to talking and hanging with other people.”

Maybe Jost had to take a breather when he remembered that he basically just made out with Sean Penn, but then said “Fuck it, I think I tasted some old Ryan Reynolds residue… I’m going for it.”

SNL cast parties have a long history of being pretty debaucherous going all the way back to the days when John Belushi was getting Mr. T to help him funnel cocaine into his keister. I’m sure it’s a little more tame now, but you’d have to be pretty naive to think that ScarJo and Colin weren’t getting a little “TwIzzTeD, BrAh”.

That being said, it’s great to see Scarlett bouncing back from her divorce and entering her (third or fourth) sexcapade chapter of her life with a walk-off curveball like Colin Jost.