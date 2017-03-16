Cody Renee Cameron Is The Model You’re Looking At And Other News
Selena Gomez is wearing The Weeknd’s clothes now. [Lainey Gossip]
Leah Remini’s Scientology show was renewed. [Dlisted]
Bow Wow, this isn’t helping. [TMZ]
Trump’s Muslim bans are not grabbing the pussy. [Newser]
Kylie Jenner is a real Kardashian now. [Celebuzz]
Vanessa Hudgens is still hot as hell. [Celebslam]
Hilary Duff in yoga pants. [Popoholic]
MAKE US PART OF RUSSIA NOW! [Hollywood Tuna]
Bella Thorne must break a lot of shirts. [DrunkenStepfather]
