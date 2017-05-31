Claudia Romani Does Miami Doggy Style… With Her Own Dog

I guess now that the weather has gotten warmer we’re going to be getting a lot more bikini shots from our paparazzi stalker plugs. Whether or not this is good news or bad news for you, I don’t really care. I’m excited to come up with stupid jokes to accompany them. It’s like handing someone a piece of clay and saying, “make this into a working calculator“.

In this case we have Claudia Romani, who has been placed high atop many international “you have great boobs” lists, hanging out with her pup who I’m sure is not yappy at all. That seems like the kind of dog that would never hide it’s own poop underneath the couch for you to find a few days later. The kind of dog that would never hump an expensive designer purse so hard you want to offer it a cigarette when it’s over. The kind of dog that I can’t stand – #bigdogs4lyfe.