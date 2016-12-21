Claudia Romani Still Has That Butt And Other News
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx went to Mexico. [Lainey Gossip]
Joss Whedon apparently hates Gwyneth Paltrow. [Dlisted]
Drake and Jennifer Lopez made it to TMZ. They’re banging. [TMZ]
Don’t let anyone say more Americans picked Trump. [Newser]
Also, please, tell me again how Hillary was corrupt. [Death and Taxes]
Jill Duggar is pregnant again. [IDLYITW]
Jesus Christ, Anya Sugar. [Hollywood Tuna]
Lauren Stoner in a bikini. [Popoholic]
Is that Britney Spears’ vagina? [Celebslam]
I’m starting to understand the whole Sofia Richie thing. [DrunkenStepfather]
Photos: AKM-GSI