CJ Franco Uses CGI for Sweatshirt… Misses A Spot

Contrary to what it looks like in these pictures, CJ Franco does not work at a gas station. What she does do is cruise around LA in cutoff sweatshirts without a bra (this is a thing?) and date writer/producer Len Wiseman. This was actually the underboob responsible for breaking up the Underworld creator’s marriage with Kate Beckinsale, but I don’t know either of them personally so I don’t care. Instead of making some lame joke about the fire hazard this smoke-show is creating by being that close to gasoline, just know that it wouldn’t have been nearly as corny as whatever the old gas station attendant is probably telling CJ about the weather.