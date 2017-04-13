CJ Franco Scratches Her Head And Gives Off Some Under-Butt

You may remember CJ Franco as the queen of underboob, now she’s taking it downtown… to her butt. Good thing Cuba Gooding Jr. wasn’t around or else she would have probably tossed Radio in that fountain behind her.

In other news, Donald Trump Jr. is trolling liberal, lib-tard, lizard-people snowflakes like a true douche-prodigy because Chic-fil-A still hates gay people and they’re mad about it…

Luckily these students wont likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives… Oh Wait #triggered https://t.co/NRLtsHBSLn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 13, 2017



If he had tweeted, “My dad calls it ‘Chickity-Chye-Nah-Filet’ and is stronger than all the other kids’ dads on my soccer team!” I might think he was kind of cool because he’s self-deprecating and stuff, but nope- just a dick who probably says “no homo” every time he “accidentally” brushes his hand on one of his bro’s junk…

We know the truth though, Jared… there’s probably lots of homo in there… Enough homo to fill a hundred Polynesian sauce cups and it’s just begging to be let out all over a bed of Chic-fil-A waffle fries…