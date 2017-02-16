CJ Franco In A Bikini And Other News

Tom Hardy has a bedtime story for you. [Lainey Gossip]

Carlos Santana doesn’t want to be killed by the Beyhive. [Dlisted]

Kanye had another fashion show if anyone cares. [TMZ]

Trump’s buddy will “review” intelligence agencies. Wow. [Newser]

Apparently Beyonce’s going to drop music videos every day. [The Frisky]

Lady Gaga didn’t lip sync at the Super Bowl. [Celebuzz]

What’s up, Kana Tsugihara? [Celebslam]

Charlotte McKinney’s butt in a bikini. [Popoholic]

Jesus Christ, Nina Agdal in Maxim. [Hollywood Tuna]

Farrah Abraham in a bikini is unfortunate. [DrunkenStepfather]

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: FameFlynet