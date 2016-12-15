Ciara Is Today’s LOVE Advent Video

Here’s Ciara in today’s LOVE Advent video that apparently has a cartoon unicorn in it? What am I doing with my life? I mean really doing with it. When I die, are people going to be like, “Aw, man, that guy wrote some sort of funny shit about famous boobs on the internet because he was so full of potential,” or will anyone even notice? More importantly, if you directed this video/wasted a perfectly good Ciara, this is the reaction your art stirred in me. I envisioned my own funeral and the three people at it. Happy Holidays!

Photo: LOVE Advent/YouTube