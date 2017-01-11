Christina Milian Won The ‘Live By Night’ Premiere And Other News
Deadpool might make it to the Oscars. WTF? [Lainey Gossip]
Vivica A. Fox seems nice. [Dlisted]
Another great moment in Ben Affleck Wants To Die. [TMZ]
Finally, some good news to come out of the election. [The Frisky]
The Intelligence Community just turned Trump out. [Newser]
Ashton Kutcher makes more than Natalie Portman? Fuck that. [Celebuzz]
Good goddamn, Lais Ribeiro. [Hollywood Tuna]
More of Kaley Cuoco’s Golden Globes cleavage. [Popoholic]
Still the Hottest Olsen. [Celebslam]
The US Gymnastic Team does Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. [DrunkenStepfather]
