Christie Brinkley Posed For The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

When God made Christie Brinkley, he obviously thought to himself, “Screw it, I’m going to make this one hot forever, and if Billy Joel touches it, I’ll send an Orange Agent of Death to wipe out humanity because fuck ‘Allentown’ that’s why.” (True story.) So here she is posing for The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at 63-years-old and with her daughters who have to absolutely love doing this shit. I bet it’s the best.

“Alright, Christie, you stand over here. And you two stand next to your 63-year-old mother who’s way hotter than you and giving everyone boners so hard you can hear them from space.”

“Should I walk on water, too?”

“Haha, of course, Christie! — Let me guess, you two can’t do that either? Jesus…”

@christiebrinkley is back in a bikini for #SISwim 2017 (and she's brought two very special guests!). A photo posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:51pm PST

"This is a real full circle moment for me," @christiebrinkley said through tears on set. "I can get very emotional about this. How many years ago, I was that insecure girl hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine. So to see my daughters now having the same thoughts I had, and to be able to see them actually be there on the job, was definitely a big moment." A photo posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:44am PST

At 63-years-old, Christie Brinkley is BACK in SI Swimsuit … and this time she's bringing her daughters! A video posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 7, 2017 at 7:40am PST

Photo: Getty