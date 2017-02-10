Good God, Chrissy Teigen’s ‘SI Swimsuit’ Video, And Other News
Let the ScarJo and Chris Evans rumors begin. [Lainey Gossip]
Shailene Woodley has officially bounced on Divergent. [Dlisted]
Dani Mathers’ nude photo case is going well for her. [TMZ]
Trump’s Muslim Ban just got its ass beat in court. [Newser]
Justin Bieber couldn’t stay off Instagram. [Celebuzz]
How to get back at your terrible ex on Valentine’s Day. [The Frisky]
Kim Zolciak in a bikini. [Celebslam]
Wait. That’s Kristen Stewart?! [Popoholic]
Hannah Ferguson belongs in a bikini. [Hollywood Tuna]
Heidi Montag is back in a bikini. [DrunkenStepfather]
