Chrissy Teigen Says She’s Going to Lay Off The Sauce

Chrissy Teigen has been spending the summer galavanting around the globe with husband John Legend in order to get their willies out before attempting to have another baby via IVF. Now she’s opening up to Cosmo about how she’s decided to cut back on the boozing, not just for the baby, but to save John Legend and herself embarrassment at awards shows.

“I was, point blank, just drinking too much,” she confessed. “I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there’s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.” (From E!)

There is a chance that Teigen is succumbing to the pressure of the powers that be to not bad mouth them after drinking a few glasses of pinot, but I honestly believe she’s just growing up. Have you seen her kid? It’s big. Like too big to take care off if you’re really drunk because it’s cognizant enough to say something like, “mommy drank too much bubble juice and now she won’t stop playing with my toys.”

The downside of all this is that we might get a little less of the outspoken, “I always fly topless,” banter that we love from Chrissy. She is a bright spot in a Hollywood that has become so far up its own ass that douche-creme enemas are being served at boutique macaroon joints and nobody is allowed to drink soda without a permit. **Gasp! My fresca!**