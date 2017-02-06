Chrissy Teigen Tweeted Her Super Bowl Nipple Slip For You

Before we get into the ways that a goddamn cavalcade of companies spent millions of dollars on Super Bowl commercials that not-so-subtly told Donald Trump to go fuck himself, there’s a video of some dude’s TV on the internet where you can briefly kind of see Chrissy Teigen’s nipple in it. And because she’s awesome/was plastered, Chrissy Teigen made sure you could find it right away.

boom goes the dynamite https://t.co/WAExp536Q7 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

So I guess what I’m saying is this post is about hope in a hopeless world, and I didn’t even have to hire a bunch of people to talk about soda in foreign languages. SUCK IT, COKE!

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: FameFlynet