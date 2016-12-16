Chrissy Teigen’s LOVE Advent Is A Good One, Possibly Even The Best

We’re now 16 days into the LOVE Advent videos, and if you haven’t noticed, we didn’t bother making screencaps for any of them because they were just okay.

That was not the case for Chrissy Teigen.

Who might have the best one. It’s down to her and Heidi Klum with Rita Ora and Doutzen Kroes battling for a close second. And if you honestly think I’m actually deliberating these, don’t. I’m hitting play, going, “Ooh, boob stuff,” and then never thinking about them again until I have to write about another one 24 hours later because I knocked over a tombstone once. That’s gotta be it.

Photos: LOVE/YouTube