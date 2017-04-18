Chrissy Metz Is An Inspirational Gangster

If it were up to Hollywood, every plus-sized actress would be duplicates of Melissa McCarthy and Rebel Wilson. Unfortunately for them, they keep getting duped by audiences that, oh I don’t know, appreciate good stories where big people aren’t always characterized by the “fattie-fall-down” trope. Sure, Kathy Bates has been a Hollywood establishment for decades- but Kathy’s characters are never lusted after like the new school of big gals who are portrayed more as “real people”.

Chrissy Metz, who scored A-list status after starring in the award-winning series This Is Us, recently joined People’s Most Beautiful People list and penned the following letter to her high school self.

Hey, Girl, Hey! You are just as important and beautiful as Amy, the most gorgeous cheerleader in your entire school, even if your hair isn’t the perfect natural shade of honey blonde or because your clothes aren’t from Guess or that your curves look VERY different from hers.

This is pure class, Chrissy holds back the urge to call out how shitty Amy’s life probably ended up… I, on the other hand, have no class- so I’ll just come in and say Amy married too young, squeezed out 3 bratty pups with an alcoholic named Gary, and now spends nights wondering what “could have been”.

Contrary to the bill of goods you’ve been sold, life is not a competition. Stop comparing yourself to anyone or anything. We are all on our own journey and YOU are the driver. There will be bumps in the road, detours to be taken and pit stops will have to be made, but you’ve got to fill ‘er up and keep going. You will lose your map, but never your intuition. Allow every smile, frown and town you drive through to open your mind, but never close your heart. One day you will appreciate the upgrade of that cruise control but never take your eye off that winding road you have paved by being courageously you! – Chrissy

I love you Chrissy Metz and screw you, Amy- you ain’t shit…