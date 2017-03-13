So Who Wants To Watch Thor Get Jacked AF?
For a site that features a tag for the word “nipple” — enjoy that rabbit hole not on your work server, by the way — we sometimes lose focus on our dedicated female and gay male readership. Except for our Jon Hamm dick tracker. We have people Hammaconda spotting 24/7. So to balance the scales a bit, here’s how Thor becomes Thor and I never would have guessed it’s by working out shirtless, grunting, and sweating. It’s weird, all these years I was under the impression that sitting in a comfy chair, eating snacks, and making up dialogue for Lindsay Lohan haggling with her johns was the key to ripped abs. Does this mean Fish has been lying this whole ti– *gets knocked unconscious by full scale replica Batarang*
Photo: Instagram