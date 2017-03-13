The LAPD Is Tired Of Chris Brown’s Bullshit

Remember that time Chris Brown had a standoff with police where he threw guns and drugs at them and the whole thing ended with him getting a slap on the wrist after which he turned around and threatened to kill enough people to get slapped with two restraining orders? Well, now shit’s really getting serious, because Hollywood’s Concierge Service to the Stars, the LAPD has invited Chris Brown down to the station for a chat about his bad behavior. If you’re a non-famous black person reading this and you haven’t had a rage seizure yet, what’s the secret to your chill? Oh right, white people electing Trump was a death spasm and now you’re just waiting. I get it. Via TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us the LAPD division that covers his San Fernando Valley neighborhood has had it with all the complaints and Chris constantly thumbing his nose at cops and civilians alike. There has been a laundry list of gripes against the singer … noise, drugs, assaults, riding various vehicles recklessly, and on and on. We’re told police want to make a last-ditch effort to get Chris in line. The brass at the division will ask him to come to the station so they can lay out the problems and see if he’ll see the light.

I hear a few officers will stand with their arms folded and have mean looks on their faces, too. One of them might even glance at his gun if Chris looks up from the department sanctioned blowjob he’s receiving. Seriously, what the fuck kind of bullshit approach is this?

Chris has no obligation to come to the station for a chitchat. We reached out to his lawyer to find out if Chris would be open … so far, no word back.

“Has your client thought about our invitation?”

“Yes.”

“What did he say?”

“I’m not 100% sure how to interpret it.”

“Well, should we expect him at the station or not?”

“He spray-painted my office wall with what appears to be himself punching a female pig in a police uniform. Then he threw a stapler at my receptionist and said God told him to call her a bitch, so I’m going with no. You should not expect him.”

Photo: Instagram