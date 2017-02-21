Chris Brown Allegedly Threatened To Kill Karrueche Tran

A few weeks ago, Chris Brown thought it’d be an awesome idea to announce on Instagram that he stalks his exes and generally makes their lives miserable if they’re not with him. Because as much shit as we talk about him, at the end of the day, Chris Brown is pretty consistent about doling out friendly reminders that he’s eventually going to murder a woman dead. Literally any minute now. Except one of those women won’t be Karrueche Tran who wisely decided to get a restraining order after Chris gave her one of those reminders personally. TMZ reports:

Karrueche claims in a sworn statement to the judge, earlier this month Chris “told a few people that he was going to kill me.” She then says Chris told the friends if he can’t have her than no one else can, threatening he was going to “take me out” and “threatened to shoot me.”

Karrueche also says several years ago Chris “punched me in my stomach twice,” and “pushed me down the stairs.” This would have been during the time Chris was on probation for the Rihanna beating.

During the 2016 election, the Fraternal Order of Police backed Donald Trump because Hillary Clinton wouldn’t respond to a survey that referred to the Black Lives Matter movement as terrorists. Those cops were also under the impression that with Trump in office, they could continue shooting black people without just barely pretending that there’s a system in place to hold them accountable that isn’t a goddamn joke. Long story short, if you’re in the LAPD and something should, oh I dunno, happen to Chris Brown, I’m pretty sure, “Uh, it was Chris Brown,” will cover everything. In fact, that’s probably overkill. “Whoa! Slow down, Atticus Finch!” everyone will say, but not really because books are for cucks. Betsy DeVos hung up posters about it in schools and everything.

“What’s that paper thing with words in it? Gay stuff.” – The U.S. Department of Education

Photo: Instagram