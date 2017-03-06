Who Let Charlotte McKinney Loose In A High School?!

On Friday night, Charlotte McKinney went to a high school prom as part of her work with Best Buddies, a charity that helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. So I’m not touching that because a. good for her and b. I’m a lazy pile of selfish goo who still hasn’t found volunteer work I’m willing to do. (Read: Doesn’t require me to leave my house/speak to people.) But I will use this opportunity to re-use her old bikini photos and point out that, thanks to this post, we may have finally stumbled on an explanation for something that made no goddamn sense to anyone. I’ll just leave this here.

Photo: Getty, Instagram