The Charlotte McKinney Swimsuit Photos Get Their Own Post

charlotte mckinney boobs swimsuit
View the Gallery /
25 Photos

It’s President’s Day. Which has absolutely nothing to do with Charlotte McKinney’s gigantic, Kate Upton-destroying breasts trying to escape her swimsuit in Miami, but it does have a whole lot to do with me barrel-rolling right out of this post because the whole gallery is full of stuff like this:

charlotte mckinney boobs swimsuit
Do you honestly think I’m going to write something better than that? Jesus couldn’t pull that off. In fact, he just called and chewed his fist into the phone the whole time. He’s so wacky!

THE SUPERFICIAL | AboutFacebookTwitter

Photos: FameFlynet

25 Photos »
Tags: Bikini, Charlotte McKinney, Swimsuit
12