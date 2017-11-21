Charlie Rose Fired by CBS (No Surprise There)

Charlie Rose has always been criticized for his flirtatious nature. He’s been regarded as this kind of James Bond-esque image of journalism, frequently flirting with guests, co-hosts, and anyone he meets at cocktail parties despite being married. It was complimentary to his signature style of in depth, circle jerk interview tactics that avoided hard questions in favor of getting people to like him. Turns out the guy was actually pretty no-frills when it came to treating women.

As of this writing, eight women have come forward accusing Charlie Rose of being a pervy old sleezebag — claiming Rose would often help himself to handfulls of ass/boobage whenever he saw fit. He also was accused of constantly showing off his old dick to his personal assistant and making lewd phone calls to her (as well as other women). CBS launched an investigation yesterday into the claims and in less than 24 hours, they’ve decided to sack the legendary journalist.

“Rose was suspended Monday after the Washington Post story that 8 women accused him of various forms of sexual harassment and assault. CBS News President David Rhodes issued a statement … ‘A short time ago we terminated Charlie Rose’s employment with CBS News effective immediately. This followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior said to have revolved around his PBS program.'” (from TMZ)

Last March, John Oliver actually called out the 75-year-old for the awkward sexual dynamic he had with his co-hosts on CBS This Morning.

It’s no secret that Charlie Rose sees himself as a “charmer,” but it’s also no secret that he has a tendency to take it over the line with women who he assumed had “shared feelings.” I haven’t seen pictures of these women, but I’m going to assume that if they worked on his show, they probably weren’t in their 70s and weren’t at all interested in this old guy’s fuckbits.

