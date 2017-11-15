Charles Bronson’s Wedding Photos are Just Lovely

Paula Williamson — a former soap actress with a weird prison fetish — has finally married notorious criminal Charles Bronson. The wedding party was, for lack of a better word, a freak show. There was a little person, a bearded lady (with the date tattooed on her head), and some sort of clown that looked like Phil Spector. A lot of people think Paula is only marrying Bronson because her acting career turned out to be dog shit and she’s thirsty for attention. Considering that Bronson has spent over 40 years in solitary confinement and has bleak chances of making parole, a lot of people can be right sometimes (and they almost certainly are in this case).

You may notice in these pictures that she brought along a Bronson look-a-like, because the real one is barely allowed to make physical contact beyond a finger through a hole. On a scale of 1-to-10, I’d say that ups the game to about an 11 (in honor of the number of hostages Bronson has taken while incarcerated).

Williamson claims that she fell in love with Bronson, who now refers to himself as Charles Salvador as an homage to Dali, after reading his book. I think she really just wanted to bang Tom Hardy and settled for the next best thing.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter