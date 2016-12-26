BEST OF 2016: Chantelle Connelly Topless

Welcome to the magical time of the year when The Superficial phones it in during the holidays by shamelessly farting out Best Of posts for cheap and easy clicks. It’s practically tradition.

MARCH

I have no idea who Chantelle Connelly even is, but when I posted topless photos of her over Easter weekend, you clicked on them like they were going to bring Jesus back to life again. And who’s to say they didn’t? Nobody, because we’re talking about a fictional character. Don’t be stupid. Do you walk around telling people “Batman lives?” I do, but only to pick up chicks.

Posted: 3.25.16

Original Post: Happy Zombie Jesus Fertile Pagan Bunny Weekend, Everybody

Runner Up: Let’s Talk About Emma Stone’s Butt

