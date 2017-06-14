Chantel Jeffries Doing Bikini Things and More News
In terms of heartbreak, Steve Earl makes other songwriters sound like they source their creativity from an ice cream cone that fell on the ground. He’s calling out his ex-wife for being a bitch and doesn’t care what anyone has to say about it. [TheGuardian]
I know it’s still a year out, but Marvel DGAF about shamelessly interweaving buzz characters into the Avengers: Infinity War gumbo pot. Come August, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a rumor that they were planning on shooting an actual tiger fight. [Pajiba]
Dolce & Gabbana is trolling people who are boycotting the brand for dressing Melania Trump by selling $245 T shirts. [PageSix]
Tom Holland better be the last Spiderman for at least another two decades, this is getting out of control. [LaineyGossip]
What did Bella Thorne expect? Of course Scott Disick scared the shit out of her in Cannes. [Dlisted]
I’m sure I’m not the only one who saw this coming: A babyfaced YouTube personality *read: new wave avenue for boring talent* was busted for child porn after he solicited a couple of his 14-year-old fans to send video of them playing with their hooha’s. [ChicagoTrib]
Ben Stiller is organizing a dodgeball game for African kids. That’s kind of neat. [Omaze]
Did anyone ever see Diplo as a sex symbol in the first place? Are electronic DJ’s still overly popular or has that fad finally ended? Anyway, he had sex with Katy Perry but doesn’t remember. [CeleBitchy]