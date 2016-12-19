No, CeeLo Green Didn’t Die In That Exploding Phone Video

Like most people who saw the CeeLo Green exploding phone video, I just assumed a woman he drugged gave him a Note 7, which he politely accepted and promised to use next to his face a lot because at the end of the day, CeeLo Green is a gentleman machine. Minus the drugging. Except it turns out the whole thing is fake and is either part of some new Gnarls Barkley project or just a plain old publicity stunt. So if anyone needs me, I’ll be trying to find 2016’s face and then pissing it because is it done yet? Is it seriously done yet? What the fuck?

h/t Death and Taxes

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Getty