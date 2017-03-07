Casey Anthony Sleeps Great At Night? Oh Thank God, I Was Worried

Last week, the judge for the Casey Anthony trial shared his personal opinion that Casey accidentally killed her daughter by using too much chloroform to try and sedate her. As parents so often do, I guess. (No. No, they do not. Goddammit.) So the air was right for Casey Anthony to pop up and give her own interview where she reminds everyone why we fucking hate her, and it goes way beyond the dead kid left in her shitty human being wake. Via PEOPLE:

“I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” Anthony told the Associated Press in her first interview since the 2011 acquittal. “I’m okay with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

Despite giving the AP five interviews over the course of a week — a reporter caught up with the woman at an anti-Donald Trump rally in Florida — Anthony’s comments are likely to leave more questions than answers. She maintains she still does not know what happened in the final moments of Caylee‘s life.

She also revealed that she has attempted to maintain a social life – drinking with friends at local bars where she says the men are attracted to her and often buy her drinks. She also said she has had short-lived romances since the trial – though she says she keeps a lonely, guarded life now.

Look, I’m not about to re-litigate Casey Anthony’s trial all over again because, honestly, I don’t have to. She talks like the goddamn Cash Me Ousside Girl, which is more than enough to prove she’s guilty – of everything. I’m talking if you put a gun to my head, I’d say she’s behind the Obamacare repeal and sold you that gun. Which is stolen by the way. She left that part out, didn’t she? Ha! You fool.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Getty