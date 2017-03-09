Casey Anthony Talked About Having Another Kid, Oh God

Before we get into this pile of holy goddammit, there’s been a lot of concern about Casey Anthony possibly getting paid for her five interviews (yup) with the Associated Press, so let’s get right to the happy ending of that story: She didn’t make a dime. In fact, she almost definitely lost money because she scrambled to get the AP to pull the interviews at the last minute with some song and dance about someone else owning the rights to her story. It didn’t work. Via PEOPLE:

“During the course of my bankruptcy, the rights to my story were purchased by a third-party company for $25k to protect my interests,” she wrote in the text, the AP reports. “Without written authorization from the controlling members of this company, I am prohibited from speaking publicly about my case at any time.”

Anthony also said she’d violated a confidentiality agreement with her employer.

However, she did not address why she agreed to speak in the first place. The AP describes her reasoning as “unclear,” and her team did not return PEOPLE’s messages for comment.

Haha! The idiot fucked up her deal. So go ahead and enjoy that for a moment because here’s the part where Casey Anthony contemplates having another child, which should finally start Armageddon. That’ll do it. Via Us Weekly:

“If I am blessed enough to have another child — if I’d be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there’d be a potential that some jackass, their little snot-nose kid would then say something mean to my kid — I don’t think I could live with that.”

I like how Casey Anthony’s main concern is that kids at school might make fun of her new child, and not oh I dunno, that she conveniently can’t “fill in the blanks” on how her last one died. Which by the way she’s living with quite well. In fact, these were her exact words:

“I sleep pretty good at night.”

Although, in Casey Anthony’s defense, boys buy her drinks to get into her noonerhole, so clearly that redeems her as a non-garbage human being, and I don’t why I tried to argue with that. Surely my arrogance will be my downfall.

