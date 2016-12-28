Carrie Fisher Wrapped ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ Before She Died

Originally, I was going to open this post with a crack about how Carrie Fisher didn’t have much to do in The Force Awakens except for hug Rey and basically say five words to Han Solo. But then I realized, she sent that asshole off to his death after he left her along to go play space pirate with Chewie. “Oh yeah, totally talk to our angry Dark Jedi son who smashes the shit out of things with a lightsaber. It’ll go great. He’ll love you. I’ll make cookies.” Boss move.

So with that in mind, I have news that Carrie Fisher will still be in Episode VIII, which she finished filming before her death, according to Deadline:

For Episode VIII, Leia had a larger role, we’re told, and her daughter, Billie Lourd also is in that film as well as in Force Awakens. How Lucasfilm will deal with the loss of one of the most beloved female characters in any franchise is not known, however, and the company is remaining mum.

However, Deadline also reports that Carrie Fisher was scheduled to appear in Episode IX, so it’s probably safe to say Leia isn’t going to make it out of Episode XIII alive. Or Lucasfilm will spit in the face of God again and wheel out another CGI puppet ala Rogue One, so we can all be terrified by a version of Carrie Fisher that has no business existing one more time. Bring the kids!

P.S. If anyone wants to say the Carrie Fisher boobs attached to this post are inappropriate, check out her request for her obituary, and then realize that Carrie Fisher was an awesome old bird who gave none of the fucks. In fact, separate, non-related fucks would cease to be given in her presence, that’s how strongly Carrie Fisher believed in never once giving the fucks. She’ll be missed.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Lucasfilm