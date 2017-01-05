Carrie Fisher Dying Screwed ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Pretty Bad

“What do you mean banged Harrison Ford? She told me she was a lesbian!”

First things first. Before we get into the less important hand-wringing about Carrie Fisher’s death affecting movies about space wizards and laser swords, Sharon Horgan the creator of Catastrophe, one of the best goddamn shows in recent years, wrote an awesome tribute to Carrie Fisher in The Guardian that covers her influence far beyond her role as Princess Leia. You should read it.

In the meantime, here’s that other stuff about what might happen the next time you go see a Star War. (Also, SPOILERS, maybe?) THR reports:

Carrie Fisher’s Dec. 27 death has left a disturbance in the Force. Her iconic Princess Leia is set to appear in the next two Star Wars films, and insiders tell The Hollywood Reporter that at least two key scenes are planned for Episode VIII (Dec. 15) and Episode IX (2019): a Leia reunion with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and a confrontation with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), her son who killed Harrison Ford’s Han Solo in 2015’s The Force Awakens.

Turns out Leia had some pretty significant shit going down, which is why a “braintrust” is meeting at Lucasfilm next week to figure out what to do. So now’s the part where you should start worrying about seeing another CGI Carrie Fisher while your brain screams “This shouldn’t be! THIS SHOULDN’T BE!!”

Leia could be written out and her scenes reshot, options not unheard of in the Star Wars universe. Rogue One went through a major overhaul and was met with glowing reviews and blockbuster box office. Episode VIII also went through a major rewrite with Johnson, who had to overhaul his script after he saw the significant changes J.J. Abrams made to the overarching Star Wars story thanks to his extensive postproduction work during Force Awakens. (Johnson had based his script on Force Awakens’ earlier drafts.)

Another solution is to use CGI effects; a reduced role could mean Leia would only appear in glimpses. “Rogue One is the road map,” says one Star Wars source, referring to Lucasfilm resurrecting Peter Cushing and making Fisher young again in the current hit.

“What made us lots of money the last time?”

“Spitting in the eyes of nature and defying death itself.”

“Cool. Let’s do that.” *rides off on a bat-horse with Clark Gable’s face*

