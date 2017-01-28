Carrie Fisher Asked Harrison Ford To Sing For Her Oscar ‘Death Reel’

“Tell him his earring is stupid…”

Because Carrie Fisher is awesome, she planned ahead for her death to be as entertaining as she was and made sure those plans gave zero fucks as was her style. For example, her obituary was to include the words, “I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra,” which was a reference to the time she talked to a young George Lucas about boobs in space and proves she’s my real mom. She has to be. Anyway, now there’s word that Carrie Fisher left instructions for Harrison Ford to sing at the Oscars, which is hilarious because he can’t sing and goddamn hates public speaking. Via PEOPLE:

“I asked him [at a party] if he would be in my death reel, and if he would sing,” Fisher told hosts Jimmy McInerney and Jason Swank. “It’s just something I want.”

Fisher revealed she got the idea watching that year’s tribute to John Hughes, in which a group of actors who had appeared in his films joined together onstage during the video montage.

“He’s going to sing ‘Melancholy Wookiee,’” Fisher joked. Asked if she had ever heard Ford sing, she quipped, “No, and I don’t think we’re missing much.”

The interview came from a 2010 Rebel Force Radio podcast, which host Jimmy McInerney dug up and is actually trying to make happen. ABC News reports:

McInerney, a lifelong fan who says he was intimidated by interviewing such an icon of the “Star Wars” galaxy, told ABC News of the unearthed request that he hopes the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is listening.

“That’s what she’s asking for. You can say she’s being flippant and silly, but that’s what she said she wants,” McInerney said. “We’re looking to create a movement here.”

A spokesperson for the Academy tells ABC News that “as far as we know” Fisher will “most likely” be included in the In Memoriam segment, but at this time there are no plans for a separate tribute.

Here’s the catch, Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars, and he once found enough pot to make Harrison Ford give an interview in a hot dog costume, so I’m sure he can scrounge enough to make Han Solo sing. Or not. And then Harrison Ford can have the double pleasure of watching Carrie Fisher tell the entire world he had an affair with her while filming Star Wars AND look like an asshole for not fulfilling her last request. So basically the moral of this story is the sex is always worth it. Go for it.

Photo: Getty