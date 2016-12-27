We Lost Carrie Fisher (1956 – 2016)

In case it wasn’t jarringly clear that 2016 is the year where nothing gets out alive, Carrie Fisher died this weekend on the heels of news that we also lost George Michael. PEOPLE reports:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” says Lourd, 24. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She later died in the hospital.

For a moment, it seemed like Carrie Fisher would pull through, but if this year has taught us anything, it’s abandon all hope. The whole thing. Just curl up under a blanket and wait for 2017 to start, which will probably be the year it starts raining fire ants or some crazy shit if we even make it a month into President Puke Nukem’s first term. Which we won’t.

Rest in Peace, Princess Leia.

