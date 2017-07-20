Candace Smith Doing Bikini Things and More News

Also…

Rami Malek will play Freddie Mercury in his biopic that is more about how Brian May built his own guitar than how the best frontman of all time died of AIDS. [Lainey]

Shit… Chester Bennington, frontman of Linkin Park, committed suicide a few hours ago. He was 41. [Billboard]

Meanwhile, Radar is flipping their shit over a video of Kevin Hart talking to another woman. [Radar]

Hillary Duff has been jumping into various Canadian bodies of water and this is news. [DrunkenStepfather]

Recently dog-less, Lena Dunham is back to her old ways. [TooFab]

Shannon Beador got fat and talked about it – this is the realest reality TV of reality! [UsWeekly]

YouTube bro and next-gen Jackass (sans hard drugs) Jake Paul has been terrorizing his neighbors by being too “lit fam”. I really hate that guy. [yahoo]