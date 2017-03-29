The politically conservative show host and wannabe gun magazine model, Tomi Lahren, is in the middle of a legal battle over keeping her over 4 million Facebook followers after she was booted from her job at The Blaze. If you’re unfamiliar with The Blaze, it’s like if a bunch of dudes who met on christianmingle.com for a group-jerk sesh decided to make up a story to their wives that they started a “news” network. If you’re unfamiliar with Tomi Lahren, congratulations- you don’t have estranged, racist family members that found you on Facebook.

Tomi’s fall from grace came when the 24 year old admitted she was pro-choice on The View. Now that all her black-hating, gay-bashing, skull-fuck the Muslims base disagrees with her on literally the only rational thing she’s ever said, she’s no longer the apple of the Alt-Right’s eye.

I’ve got eyes though, Tami- and I see she still has control of her Instagram. So fire up that Toby Keith and know that while Glenn Beck may be putting a boot in your ass, this won’t be the last time we have to deal with the woman who claims racism isn’t a thing, but also says shit like this when talking about outspoken African-Americans:

Do you know how many of our ancestors fought in the Civil War to free your ancestors?

and let’s not forget her stance on climate change…

“I talk to a lot of Democrats about that. They’re like, ‘but it’s freezing and then it’s hot!’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah. It’s called weather. That’s what happens.”

If anyone needs me, I’ll be watching YouTube tutorials on DIY bomb shelters.