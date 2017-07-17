Sure Caitlyn Jenner Wants to Be A Senator Too, Why Not

Toss Caitlyn Jenner into the hat of celebrities with book deals that require them to take a half-assed stab at running for office. Remember her book? The 320-page tell-all about how living as a woman inside a man’s body is even more complicated when you marry into a family of robotic show dogs? It’s the one on the discount rack at Barnes & Noble next to that $5.99 coffee table book about concept cars. Just days after Kid Rock admitted the terrifying (and embarrassing) reality that he’s serious about running for Senate, we get Caitlyn Jenner on AM radio about how she doesn’t really get how it (the government) works, but it could be a helluva good boost for her coloring book about trans fashion she has in the works. (From 970 AM radio in NYC, The Answer with John Catsimatidis):

I have considered it, I like the political side of it. The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I [have to] find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside, kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talk to anybody? Or are you better off from the inside? And we are in the process of determining that.

Don’t forget, Caitlyn Jenner loves her some hot, gooey, bullet-chipped conservative cookies and has supported that-guy-who-really-hates-his-son-right-now’s administration despite the fact that he went out of his way to make it hard for young guys and gals like Caitlyn to take a piss in peace or get married and be seen as “lesser-than” citizens. Whatever though, I gave up trying to assimilate her political logic a long time ago because her peers read the Bible so they’re just trying to do Jesus proud and stuff.

Jenner would most likely be running to replace 80-year-old California Democrat Dianne Feinstein in 2018. As of now, no other prominent Republican has shown an interest in stepping up…

