Nice Job Endorsing Trump, Caitlyn Jenner, How’s That Working Out?

Caitlyn Jenner crammed her way back into the news last night after she tweeted a video in response to Donald Trump rolling back federal protections for transgender students. Via PEOPLE:

“I have a message for the trans kids of America: You’re winning. I know it doesn’t feel like it today or every day, but you’re winning,” Jenner said. “Very soon, we will win full freedom nation-wide and it’s going to be with bipartisan support. You can help by checking out the National Center for Transgender Equality and letting Washington hear you loud and clear.”

After a few words aimed at “bullies,” Jenner ended her statement by speaking directly to President Trump: “I have a message for President Trump, from one Republican to another. This is a disaster. And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me.”

In Caitlyn Jenner’s defense, during the primary, Donald Trump very publicly supported letting transgenders use whatever public restrooms they want. However, in defense of me calling Caitlyn an asshole for the rest of this post, right after he let her pee in his building, Trump immediately started chugging evangelical cock to the point where he picked a running mate who believes in electrocuting the gay out of people. So it really shouldn’t be a surprise that after getting his Cheeto nubbin’ punched in for every stupid move he’s made, Trump went for an easy win with his shit-awful base by throwing trans kids under the bus. In the words of Jesus, “Fuck poor people. Focus on where the pee goes. Follow the pee.”

Now, what is surprising is that Betsy DeVos – Betsy fucking DeVos – actually fought Trump and didn’t want to sign off on rolling back the protections. She even cited statistics that transgenders have a high risk of suicide, but ultimately caved after Trump and Jeff Sessions pressured her to sign because she really needs this job and isn’t a goddamn billionaire or anything. Sorry, kids!

Anyway, enjoy your tax breaks so you can play more golf, Caitlyn Jenner. You and Betsy are true profiles in courage. But mostly assholes. Gaping wide assholes.

Photo: Getty