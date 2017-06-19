Keeping up with Caitlyn Jenner’s love/hate relationship with the Republican party is like watching an old person try to shove a DVD into a Roku. Jenner supported Trump during the election because she figured rural Americans were only against Mexicans, blacks, everyone who isn’t white and Christian, etc. and were actually really cool with transgendered man-ladies… turns out that wasn’t the case at all and after Trump baulked on pretty much everything he told Caitlyn he was going to do by picking a running mate that believes you can electrocute the gay away, she got LGBTQ-woke and told People magazine, “My loyalties and my fights are not going to be with the Republican party. My loyalties are with my community and fighting for my community.” That was in April… Now she’s back talking at the College Republicans’ National Convention trying to shove that goddamn DVD back into the goddamn Roku again.

Let me digress for just a second to just paint a little picture of what the CRNC is all about, check out this link from their website coaxing malleable, mush-brained frat bros to come rage in D.C. because that’s where House of Cards was made… seriously. Top 10 reasons to come are illustrated with these Frank Underwood power-memes about suppression, hyper-masculinity, and networking because fuck politics, it’s all about networking that dope internship out of school and making enough money to not have to smell the poor when you’re older.

Let’s go back to the latest in the Caitlyn Jenner is an idiot saga. From People:

“Nobody deserves what happened out there,” she said, according to a Facebook Live video posted by the College Republican Federation of Virginia. “There’s no justification for it. There’s crazy people in the world — we know that … We have to minimize that kind of stuff. But, as far as the people who were injured, it’s an absolute shame. Fortunately, the guy was a really bad shot.“Liberals can’t even shoot straight,” she added, as the crowd roared with laughter.

The video has since been removed because it’s a horrible joke and everyone looked bad – Jenner (obviously) but more so the College Republicans in attendance that found that joke to be hilarious. If anyone needs me, I’ll be having my fourth Fresca of the morning and watching videos of bears acting like people, they have better timing.