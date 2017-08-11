Brittney Palmer Doing Mermaid Things and Other News

Also…

Mariah Carey is the lazy grandma that you’ll never be. [LaineyGossip]

I know Jessica Simpson is a bazooganaire, but that doesn’t mean she can’t still shake her boobs for money. [DrunkenStepfather]

Brian Cranston got caught banging his wife on a train. [PageSix]

Oh shit… Jersey Shore reunion is a real thing. [TooFab]

Of course Tiger Woods can buy his way out of a DUI charge. [WWTDD]

Can we finally put this R. Kelly ‘cult’ BS to bed? The guy simply swims in vagina (and sometimes pee). [TMZ]

I think Brad and Angelina are still getting divorced AF, but Us Weekly is still on Brad Pitt’s payroll. [Celebitchy]

Bella Thorne looking straight out of the movie Hackers. [GoFugYourself]

This sexist rant accidentally CC’ed to everyone in the office proves that Hollywood producers are exactly what you think… [Perez]