“That’s the biggest TV I’ve ever seen!”

“Britney, this is the Stapes Center. You’ve played here plenty of times.”

“Sam, you’re crazy I’ve never played hooper-baskets, I’m a sanger!”

Today I learned that Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is only 23-years-old. The age gap is similar to Kourtney Kardashian’s child love, but I bet she makes up for it with a close IQ level. Britney’s dad however, must really trust this guy because he allows him to take her to Lakers games unsupervised. Her two sons also must really like him because he probably reminds them of their dad with his big muscles and habit of never letting their mom out of his grip. Ever. He’s got like a death grip on the future of his bank account and burgeoning fitness career — she ain’t goin’ NOWHERE.

As you can tell by these pictures, Britney had a great time getting away from her compound and spending some time with her boyfriend and her two kids… wait. Where did the kids go? They were just sitting right there!

CREDIT: JKING / BACKGRID

“Daddy’s gonna give me the hook stick again when he finds out I lost them boys again…”

