Britney Spears Discovered Snapchat Filters, They’re Her Life Now

It’s been a while since we’ve done a post about how Britney Spears is a five-year-old trapped in a woman’s body that her father legally owns according to the state of California and can make her dance wherever he wants like a trained seal in assless chaps. And since there’s no greater window into her soul than her Instagram, let’s take a look at her new Snapchat filter phase, which has to be all she’s ever wanted out of life.

“Wait a minute. I can be aminals! WHOOPEE!” *drops child on the floor, dives into pool gripping phone*

