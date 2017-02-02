Britney Spears Had A Nip Slip, Good Luck Reporting Anything Else

“Papa, am ah dancin’ good for AHCE CREAM?!”

*click* “Blue Team, she’s talking into the mic again. Hit her with a tranq.”

*click* “Roger.”

Now that we’ve covered police brutality, celebrities urging fealty to Trump, and the very pits of Hell, here’s Britney Spears’ nipple slip at a concert in Vegas last night. So I’m not even going to bother to write any more words here because The Pope could be floating above the White House with a goddamn lightsaber, and no one would bat an eye.

“Hey, why are Mexico, China, and Australia invading us- haha! That’s where milk comes from for a baby!” – America right now





P.S. I felt this was relevant to our discussion if not every discussion. From all walks of life. It speaks to the heart.

