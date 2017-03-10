Brie Larson Definitely Wants Casey Affleck To Go F*ck Himself

Unlike Hilary Duff who has cordial dinners with her alleged rapist ex-husband – and didn’t even know that I was gone – my new soulmate Brie Larson made it very clear to Vanity Fair that she definitely wanted Casey Affleck to choke on every single dick in the known, and unknown, universe at the Oscars.

After handing Affleck the award, Larson stepped back and stood with both her arms at her side while the audience gave the actor a standing ovation. Many viewers speculated that Larson—a vocal advocate for sexual-assault survivors—did not clap given Affleck’s history: he was sued by two women for sexual harassment allegedly committed during the filming of I’m Still Here. (Both suits were settled in 2010.)

Larson confirmed to Vanity Fair on Wednesday that her reaction was intentional.

“I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself,” she told us at the Hollywood premiere of her latest movie, Kong: Skull Island, at the Dolby Theatre. “I’ve said all that I need to say about that topic.”

Because Hollywood is goddamn evil incarnate, Brie Larson once had to play a young woman who was physically attracted to Jonah Hill when he first lost weight and looked like Eminem with the gout.

They’re all going to pay…

(And, yup, I’m going to need new pajama pants. Those are dust now.)

Photos: Getty