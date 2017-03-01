Damn, Brie Larson

Earlier today I praised Emma Watson for her feminism, so you’re probably wondering how I can turn around and make a post about Brie Larson’s boobs even though I’m celebrating them as wonders of the modern world. Not to mention, I want them to smother me, a man, to death while Brie Larson gives Casey Affleck the stink eye for being a rapey dick. So if that’s not the very definition of feminism, then I must be some sort of asshole who thinks he can get away whatever he wants because he has a penis.

*rereads* Yup, should’ve stopped talking. GET THE CLICKS!

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: Getty