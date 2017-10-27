Brazilian Singer Anitta: Nip Slip of the Week

I had no idea who Anitta was before receiving these pictures of her nipple popping out of her top from my paparazzi plug who hangs out in the alleyway behind the Baskin Robins. Turns out she’s like the Brazilian Iggy Azalea and is supposed to be the next Shakira or something. That being said, she is a human and therefore she has nipples—so here are some pictures of her boob falling out her top while dancing around on stage.

Also…

Pamela Anderson has some sorta-naked new spreads for King Kong magazine that don’t airbrush 25 years off her figure at all. [Celebuzz]

Andy Cohen and Kathy Griffin are having a Twitter war now. [PageSix]

Disney Channel is writing in its first openly gay character, which surprises me a lot because I always thought Drake and Josh were like a power bottom/twink combo. [WarpedSpeed]

The cast of Justice League took this really awkward picture while promoting the movie in Beijing… nobody knows what to do with their hands around Ben Affleck. [TooFab]

Rapper Cardi B is being shook down by some dude who claims he ate her out on her album cover or something. [HHMW]

Rose McGowan made her first public appearance since launching the sexual harassment inquisition against Harvey Weinstein and his fellow skeezy hogbodies. [TMZ]

Tiger Woods pleads guilty in DUI case… gets a slap on the wrist (surprised?). [Perez]

Yikes… Houston Texans owner referred to players as “inmates”; I agree with Shannon Sharpe’s take on this. [Undisputed]

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter