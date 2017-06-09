Braless Celebrities and More News

Pop a top again, Alan Jackson- we got the best of the braless from the last month for your skeevy pleasure. Notice how many are related? Guess what family? I’ll give you a hint, it rhymes with Car-Crash-ian…

ALSO!

Tom Hardy’s dog died and someone wrote an article on it if that’s any indication on how boring of a day it was for celebrity news. I’m sure that dog didn’t have a bad bone in his body. Hardy on the other hand, has just this one… (hint: it’s his penis) [PageSix]

Looks like Khloe Kardashian’s fashion line trying to strong-arm another designer into shutting up about stealing her ideas. [TooFab]

Remember when Amanda Bynes told Drake she would let him “murder her vagina”? The offer still stands, but she won’t be on coke this time. [BreatheHeavy]

This is what it would look like if Guy Fieri had a fashion show. (Yes, it would be called Fashion Town) [TheSun]

SpaceX is about to launch the first reusable rocket in history and that’s a bigger deal than any unexpected celebrity nipple you may have seen on here. [Space]

Just when you thought Dani Mathers couldn’t be more of an entitled bitch, turns out she never even apologized to the naked old woman she took her infamous snap of. [Celebitchy]