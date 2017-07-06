Brad Pitt Probably Banged Sienna Miller In A Winnebago

Brad Pitt has come a long way from drunkenly threatening to drive a fuel truck to a nearby Carl’s Jr. He’s off the booze, monitoring his blood pressure and vagina intake, and basically living like any typical middle-aged divorcee who just got his ass handed to him by his ex-wife. The Sun has broken Brad’s rebound rumor seal with American Sniper’s Sienna Miller. US Weekly, the same pro-Pitt publication that claimed that he wasn’t ever being investigated for child abuse, is currently squashing those rumors by saying that the two are merely close friends… Sound familiar?

Anywhizzle, Brad and Sienna were spotted parting with their mutual friend Bradly Cooper (who I guess is doing a festival run with Lady Gaga and his movie band to shoot footage for A Star is Born?). From a ‘source’ at The Sun:

“Brad had been keeping a relatively low profile at the festival, but emerged with the masses at 3am to link up with Sienna after she’d spent the night partying with their mutual pal Bradley Cooper and Noel Gallagher in the VIP Park backstage bar. They seemed keen to get away from prying eyes and made a dash for the Rabbit Hole, the festival’s underground and exclusive venue, with a group of friends and were inseparable as they waited to go inside. The party was cut short and they had to leave after five minutes because the venue was closing. Bradley Cooper left and Brad and Sienna headed back arm in arm to their private Winnebego.”

While we may not have any evidence that any of this actually happened beyond the word of some Glastonbury festival worker that a paparazzi shook down for a corndog and some information, the story kind of checks out with me. When you’re a recovering booze hound in the wake of a messy divorce and you’re parting with Sienna Miller until 3 in the morning, you’re probably not checking your watch and wondering if you’ll make the 5am A.A. meeting.

In short, yea- they probably slammed in a Winnebago…